Majority says gas crisis has battered their lives: survey

KARACHI: The looming gas crisis has impacted the lives of people throughout the country as majority of the country’s population, living in all the four provinces, expressed serious concerns over its shortage.

It was revealed in the findings of a survey conducted by the Pulse Consultants, participated by 2,000 people across the country. However, the inhabitants of Balochistan and Sindh expressed satisfaction over the security situation for women, while the dwellers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed satisfaction over the law and order situation, facilities in government hospitals and cleanliness in the province, revealed the survey conducted from Jan 13-21 this year.

Balochistan bore the brunt of gas crisis in the country as 80 percent of province’s population expressed its grievances over scarcity of natural energy. In terms of intense gas crisis in the country, the province was followed by Sindh, Punjab and KP, respectively, where 66 percent, 62 percent, and 57 percent of residents showed their dissatisfaction over shortage of natural gas.

However, Balochistan emerged as the most secure province for women in the survey, where 52 percent felt it was secure for women. In Sindh, 41 percent considered the province secure for women, while citizens of Punjab and KP did not find their provinces secure enough for women as 40percent and 30 percent of people showed.

As for the law and order situation, an overwhelming majority of KP’s population (73 percent) considered the province a secure place to live. The considerable size of Sindh’s population (47 percent) and Balochistan (42 percent) also expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation, while 33 percent of citizens living in Punjab disapproved the security situation.

The survey indicated a major contrast in facilities available to people at government hospitals in different provinces as 59 percent of KP’s population approved the facilities in public sector hospitals, whereas 53 percent in Sindh showed dissatisfaction over facilities in Sindh’s public sector hospitals. Likewise, as many as 52 percent and 50 percent of Punjab and Balochistan’s inhabitants were not pleased with the facilities available to them in public sector hospitals.

In terms of cleanliness, KP led the front as 47 percent of its residents expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness situation in the province. The people of Balochistan were also satisfied with cleanliness situation in the province as 43 percent okayed it. However, 48 percent of Sindh’s population and 47 percent of Punjab’s population expressed concerns over the cleanliness situation in their provinces.

Besides, a total of 49 percent of Balochistan’s population approved the steps taken by the provincial government to control Covid-19. In KP, 23 percent, Sindh, 20 percent and Punjab, 17 percent people showed satisfaction over the Covid-19 situation in their provinces.

In addition, the worst transmission system of electricity was witnessed in Balochistan as 62 percent of province’s residents complained of poor transmission of electricity, whereas, 55 percent of Punjab’s residents showed dissatisfaction over electricity transmission. In Sindh, 35 percent and KP 27 percent showed concerns over it.