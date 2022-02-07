Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan at the funeral ceremony of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. -Screenrab

ISLAMABAD: Soon after the final rites of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the social media went into overdrive with claims that famous Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) spat on the mortal remains.

The singer’s last rites were performed in Shivaji Park where she was later cremated. To pay their last respects, people from different fraternities gathered together at the Park. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid their last respects to the legendary singer. B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor also arrived in Shivaji Park to pay their last respects.

Interestingly, what captured the attention of the Twitteratis was SRK’s gesture while paying his last respects, which sparked off a controversy on the social media. Many took to Twitter to strongly condemn SRK’s ‘deplorable’ act, while others rejected the claim and said vested elements were trying to give a ‘poisonous’ twist to it.



Suhas Kashyap tweeted: "What’s this? Spitting on mortal remains of Lata di? Is this your religion teaches you? Shame on you. Disgusting!” Chiru Bhat said: “What kind of culture is this? He's seen spitting right in front of the mortal remains of Shri Lata Mangeshkar didi.”

Shirshendu Ghoshal tweeted: “Was @iamsrk spitting? “Seems like he was & this is outrageous; this sort of people needs to be shown their real places. No apology can wash away such an act.”

Those speaking in favour of SRK said he only offered ‘dua’ and then blew into the air, which is a normal practice among Muslims. They said opponents of SRK were spitting venom to ignite communal clashes. One said in his tweet: “SRK was reading dua or was reciting any surah”. “People usually blow it on the body,” the other user noted.