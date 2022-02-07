Khattak dubs opposition’s planned protest ‘puppet show’

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the opposition parties were planning to stage another puppet show to put pressure on the government to withdraw the corruption cases against them.

“The government will complete its constitutional tenure and win the 2023 general election on the basis of its performance,” he said while speaking at a party gathering in Aurangabad near here. On this occasion, Inayatullah and others quit the Awami National Party and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Pervez Khattak said that leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost the trust of the masses owing to their duplicity and had no proper agenda for the welfare of the people.

“The opposition parties only want protection for their own leaders, but it would never happen in the presence of the PTI government,” the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

The country, he felt, had been suffering due to the alleged corruption committed by the past rulers but the government would bring back the looted money at all costs. He believed that leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and others parties were creating hurdles in the smooth sailing of government to divert its attention from resolving the real issues.

The defence minister said most of the leaders of opposition parties were facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.