Govt urged to evolve bold strategy to liberate Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The students of the Abasyn University arranged a walk under the aegis of the Governance, Politics and Public Policy (GPPP) Department to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers. The students and faculty members were holding banners inscribed with slogans in support of the people of Kashmir.

Chairman of the department, Dr AZ Hilali, Dr Yousaf Ali and Dr Zahidullah were present on the occasion. Dr Hilali paid glowing tributes to the people of Kashmir for their struggle against Indian occupation and atrocities. He said India was violating human rights in the held Kashmir, while the world organization had kept mum over the situation.

Dr Hilali urged the government to evolve a bold strategy to liberate Kashmir from the Indian clutches. In the University of Peshawar, a seminar was arranged at the

Teachers Community Centre under the auspices of Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA).

The seminar was addressed by president of the association Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad, general secretary Dr Mohammad Iqbal, former president Dr Fazle Nasir and others.

The seminar had been arranged in view of the notification by the university administration to arrange programmes to show solidarity with the people of Kahsmir.

The organizers had invited Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees to serve as chief guest on the occasion but he did not turn up to attend the event.

The speakers shed light on historical perspectives of the Kashmir dispute.

They urged the governments of both Pakistan and India to make sincere efforts for the resolution of the dispute.

An exhibition was arranged at the Mercy Education Complex to mark the day.

Senator Nouman Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chief Executive of Prime Foundation Dr Najibul Haq, Dr Arshad Javed, Dr Samad Wazir and others were also present.

A function was arranged at Aghosh Home of Al-Khidmat Foundation in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The students of street children centres also organized an activity at Saad Bin Maaz School to mark the day.