Tank DPO visits remote posts

TANK: After assuming charge of the office, District Police Officer of Tank, Waqar Ahmad, visited the remote posts and police stations, ordering improvement in the security.
The DPO directed the sub-divisional police officers and station house officers to increase patrolling and remain alert.
He added the force is facing a number of challenges and ensuring peace and security to everyone is the top priority. The DPO made it clear that there is no place in the Tank police for the corrupt and incompetent elements while those who are committed and honest will be rewarded and encouraged.
MARDAN: The district police arrested 191 proclaimed offenders besides 135 drug smugglers and also recovered arms and...
PESHAWAR: The students of the Abasyn University arranged a walk under the aegis of the Governance, Politics and Public...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court , Abbottabad Circuit Bench, has issued a notice to a member of the Pakistan Bar...
PESHAWAR: The Hazara University has delayed its terminal examinations for a week after the district administration...
PESHAWAR: Tens of thousands of rats in the sewerage system and streets of the provincial capital have become a major...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the opposition parties were planning to...
Comments