Tank DPO visits remote posts

TANK: After assuming charge of the office, District Police Officer of Tank, Waqar Ahmad, visited the remote posts and police stations, ordering improvement in the security.

The DPO directed the sub-divisional police officers and station house officers to increase patrolling and remain alert.

He added the force is facing a number of challenges and ensuring peace and security to everyone is the top priority. The DPO made it clear that there is no place in the Tank police for the corrupt and incompetent elements while those who are committed and honest will be rewarded and encouraged.