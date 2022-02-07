Alleged anomalies in recruitment protested

BANNU: The aspirants for jobs in the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Sunday staged a protest against the alleged irregularities and changing of the merit list of successful candidates.
Talking to reporters outside the Bannu Press Club, Malik Sharif Zaman, Amir Sohail, Amir Khan and others said that they had taken tests and interviews for various vacancies in Wapda recently.
They said that 276 candidates were declared successful and the merit list was later uploaded to the Khyber Medical University website.
However, they alleged the merit list of 276 successful candidates was later removed and another list of blue-eyed persons was posted to the website. The protestors said that it was an injustice with the talented candidates, which was not acceptable to them.
They threatened to block highways and stage protest sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar if the posts were not filled out as per the previous merit list.
MARDAN: The district police arrested 191 proclaimed offenders besides 135 drug smugglers and also recovered arms and...
PESHAWAR: The students of the Abasyn University arranged a walk under the aegis of the Governance, Politics and Public...
ABBOTTABAD: The Peshawar High Court , Abbottabad Circuit Bench, has issued a notice to a member of the Pakistan Bar...
PESHAWAR: The Hazara University has delayed its terminal examinations for a week after the district administration...
TANK: After assuming charge of the office, District Police Officer of Tank, Waqar Ahmad, visited the remote posts and...
PESHAWAR: Tens of thousands of rats in the sewerage system and streets of the provincial capital have become a major...
Comments