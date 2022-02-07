Alleged anomalies in recruitment protested

BANNU: The aspirants for jobs in the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Sunday staged a protest against the alleged irregularities and changing of the merit list of successful candidates.

Talking to reporters outside the Bannu Press Club, Malik Sharif Zaman, Amir Sohail, Amir Khan and others said that they had taken tests and interviews for various vacancies in Wapda recently.

They said that 276 candidates were declared successful and the merit list was later uploaded to the Khyber Medical University website.

However, they alleged the merit list of 276 successful candidates was later removed and another list of blue-eyed persons was posted to the website. The protestors said that it was an injustice with the talented candidates, which was not acceptable to them.

They threatened to block highways and stage protest sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar if the posts were not filled out as per the previous merit list.