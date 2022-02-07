New varieties of plants to be planted in capital

Islamabad :Pakistan National Rose Society (PNRS) organised a meeting of new office-bearers and executives in Islamabad.

President Mian Shaukat Masood and Secretary General Dr. Pervez Ahsan on this occasion addressed the participants and presented their suggestions for the betterment of the society, says a press release.

They all agreed that the affairs of the society would be based on mutual consultation and constitutional requirements. In the meeting, they decided that new varieties of plants will be planted in the Rose Garden, which will not only enhance the beauty but also reduce the environmental pollution.

On this occasion, Information Secretary Akhlaq Sindhu also attend the meeting of PNRS and while expressing his views in the meeting of the executive council, said that as the federal capital is being beautified by the environment directorate of the Capital Development Authority, we will too stand with them and play our part in making Islamabad the most beautiful city.