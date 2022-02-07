MAP urges govt to provide protection to minorities

Islamabad : Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) has urged the government to provide protection to the lives and properties of the religious minorities of Pakistan.

The demand was presented by Akmal Bhatti Advocate, Chairman, Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP), Shamaun Alfred Gill, MAP Vice Chairman, and Nadeem Bhatti addressing protesters staging a protest in front of the National Press Club. They strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Christian pastors in Peshawar in which Pastor William Siraj was killed and Pastor Patrick Naeem got injured. "Killers of the Pastor William may immediately be arrested. Unfortunately, minorities are left alone to bear consequences. The terrorist attacks on innocent civilians and soldiers are increasing day by day.

Minorities Alliance Pakistan demands that terrorists involved in the killing of Pastor William should immediately be arrested and brought to justice. He said this is the prime duty of the government to protect its citizen.

They said that MAP stands and fully supports security forces that are sacrificing their lives to protect Pakistan and eliminate terrorism. "The Government must bring revolutionary changes in curriculum and policies to eradicate religious extremism. We demand that the provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take a concrete step to secure minorities that are a soft target. Terrorist and their promoters must be dealt with iron hands. Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) will keep raising voice for protection, justice, and their fundamental rights," they added.