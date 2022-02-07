Kashmir issue remained top social media trend on Feb 5\

Islamabad : Besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe and ranked the top trend on social media as foreign social activists, with full of devotion and human passion, participated in the global digital campaign "Let Kashmir Decide".

People from the different parts of the world have posted the picture with unique slogans ‘Kashmir Deserve World Attention’, ‘Free Kashmir’ a number of people gathered outside of the Indian embassy in Washington DC and recorded their protest by holding play cards inscribed with different slogans like ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘End the Occupation’, ‘Free all Political Prisoners’, ‘Let Kashmiris Decide their own Political Future’ etc.

An American social activist Mary Scully said in her social media wall "This year coincides with the Let Kashmir Decide-Global Coalition monthly Solidarity tea day to bring attention to the Kashmiri freedom struggle".

Moreover, she said that it was a need for time to highlight the illegal occupation of India, political prisoners, repression of journalists and human rights activists, sexual crimes against women and girls.

A Scottish social activist Claire Louise Bidwell said that about that often so that people don’t see Kashmir as locked in some kind of obscure geopolitical conflict with India but that it is a struggle for their human and democratic rights.

No one humanised the Kashmiri struggle more powerfully than Kashmiri activists on social media.