No end in sight to prolonged power outagesKhalid Iqbal

Rawalpindi : The prolonged power shutdowns for over five months from September 2021 have paralysed public routine life and business activities in all areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) had assured to end prolonged power shutdowns in twin cities till the end of December 2021 but in vain.

The residents are facing 8 to 10-hours power blackouts on alternative days for over five months. The power shutdowns started from September 2021 and continued till February 6, 2022 Sunday.

The consumers of Adiala Road, Tulsa Road, Munawar Colony, Bakramandi, Defence Road, Dhoke Juma, Kalyal, Hill View Lane, Askari-7, New Lalazar, Mubarak Lane and Ali Town are facing worst kind of power tripping and low voltages for a month. The consumers of these areas are not only facing prolonged power shutdowns but tripping and low voltages. The residents of affected areas have asked that what would happen in summer season.

The residents of several localities of city and cantonment board have protested against prolonged power shutdowns which are damaging their businesses for over five months. The angry residents have blocked Dhoke Syedan Road, Adiala Road, Jhanda Chichi Road and Banni Chowk against poor performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) for observing prolonged power shutdowns of 8 to 10-hours on alternative days.

The local business community led by All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir met with Chief Executive (IESCO) and demanded to provide them an uninterrupted electricity. They also demanded to remove all dangling wires and other poor supply system from all areas particularly from residential localities on priority basis.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that they met Chief (Iesco) to discuss their grievances. “The Iesco chief promised us to resolve all issues soon,” he claimed.

The officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) have given different statements about prolonged power shutdowns here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Spokesman Raja Asim Nazir gave statements that shutdowns would end in December 2021. The maintenance work would end soon but all his statements proved policy statements otherwise nothing.

The (XEN) Islamabad Electric Supply Company Muhammad Saeed Makhdoom said that power shutdowns would remain continued till, end of February 2022. He said that we are doing maintenance work and maintenance work would end in February.

Localities falling in Tariqabad, Adiala, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad, Gulistan Colony, Lalkurti, Girja, Chakra, Soan, Naik Alam, Chah Sultan, Tehmasabad, Committee Chowk, Dhamyal, Bakramandi, Shakriyal, Kurri, Tulsa, New Lalazar, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Raja Bazaar, Mohanpura, Bhabra Bazaar, Tipu Road, Javed Colony, Tench, Afshan Colony, People’s Colony, Jan Colony and several other localities are the most affected areas where consumers are facing prolonged power shutdowns on alternative days and there seems to be no end to it.