ITP’s enforcement, education drive in full swing to control lane violations

Islamabad : The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) launched to check lane violation is in full swing and Issued 7,660 Fine tickets to Drivers during the last one month and also road users are being educated to follow traffic rules and minimize the accident ratio.

The main objective of this road safety campaign is to ensure safety to people and road users are being educated for lane discipline during the drive.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has constituted special squads to control lane violations on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

ITP’s squads remain present on all important roads including Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar (Kashmir) highway to educate road users about traffic rules. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens

While teams of the education wing headed by SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal are creating awareness about traffic rules.

ITP’s FM Radio 92.4 is also disseminating messages about road safety and to educate the audience about traffic rules.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the force by following traffic laws. He said that action would be taken against those not following lanes during the drive as the sole purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the city.

He hoped that citizens will follow traffic rules and help ITP through their cooperation in ensuring a secure traffic system in the city.

Those violating traffic rules will be fined and a safer road environment would be ensured through constant monitoring, he maintained.