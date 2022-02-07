High prices of vegetables perturb consumers

Rawalpindi : The prices of all vegetables have jumped up to an alarming proportion as there seems to be no check on the trend as traders are selling tomatoes, onions, potatoes, garlic, and all vegetables at exorbitant prices.

The price of tomatoes has witnessed an increase of Rs170 on one kilogram and is being sold at Rs200 against Rs30 while garlic prices shot up by Rs250 on 1-kilogram and it is being sold at Rs400 against Rs150 here on Sunday.

The consumers are crying due to a rise in prices of all eatables in weekly bazaars and demanding of the government to rectify the situation.

In the past few days, all eatable items particularly all kinds of vegetables are being sold at skyrocketing prices even in weekly bazaars while the government machinery has completely failed to check the rising prices thus allowing profiteers and hoarders to fleece consumers with both hands.

During the past few days, the tomato price jumped from Rs30 per kg to Rs200 per kg while that of garlic increased from Rs150 to Rs400 per kg. Similarly, the ginger price jumped from Rs120 to Rs200 per kilogram. One kilogram of onion is selling at Rs50, potato at Rs50, ladyfinger is selling at Rs220, cabbage at Rs90, spinach at Rs30, carrots at Rs40, and radish at Rs50 per kilogram.

The traders attributed the rising trend in the prices of vegetables to their short supply in the market.