Girl shot dead in Dhoke Khabba

Rawalpindi : A girl was shot dead on Sunday over a minor issue in the area of Waris Khan Police Station, the police spokesman said.
The armed gunman managed to force his entry into the house of the girl, Bismah in Dhoke Khabba.
He opened indiscriminate fire at her. As a result, she received a number of bullets and died on the spot. Bismah known as a dancer hailed from Multan.
After committing the crime, the shooter managed to flee away from the scene.
The body of the girl was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for post-mortem.
During the preliminary investigation, the accused identified as Hamza was found out to be a friend of the victim.
City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik has taken notice of the murder and directed to arrest the shooter.
Islamabad :Pakistan National Rose Society organised a meeting of new office-bearers and executives in...
Islamabad : The population of Afghan Urial has increased up to 493 in Pakistan showing a little bit of improvement due...
Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned to provide more...
Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said that despite financial...
Islamabad : Minorities Alliance Pakistan has urged the government to provide protection to the lives and properties...
Islamabad : Besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe and...
Comments