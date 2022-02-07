Girl shot dead in Dhoke Khabba

Rawalpindi : A girl was shot dead on Sunday over a minor issue in the area of Waris Khan Police Station, the police spokesman said.

The armed gunman managed to force his entry into the house of the girl, Bismah in Dhoke Khabba.

He opened indiscriminate fire at her. As a result, she received a number of bullets and died on the spot. Bismah known as a dancer hailed from Multan.

After committing the crime, the shooter managed to flee away from the scene.

The body of the girl was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for post-mortem.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused identified as Hamza was found out to be a friend of the victim.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik has taken notice of the murder and directed to arrest the shooter.