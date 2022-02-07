5 deaths, 518 cases from twin cities

Islamabad :The number of active cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is continuously showing a depression for the last five days mainly because of a significant downward trend in the number of patients being tested positive for the illness from this region of the country.

The number of active cases from the twin cities has reduced to 14,746 on Sunday was recorded as 18,028 five days back, on February 1. The removal of as many as 3,282 active cases from the dashboards of ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last five days is being considered as a good omen by many health experts as earlier both the number of active cases and the number of patients being reported from the region were continuously on the rise.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 518 new patients have been confirmed positive from ICT and Rawalpindi district which is the lowest number of cases reported from the twin cities in a day in the last three weeks. The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has, however, is higher in the region for the last five days. The virus has claimed another five lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 2,242. To date, a total of 173,146 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities.

According to District Health Officer ICT, 465 people from the federal capital have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 5,412 tests conducted by the Health authorities in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 8.59 per cent.

From ICT, the virus claimed one more life in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 986 while confirmation of as many as 465 new patients took the tally to 131,337 of which 117,681 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 12,670 on Sunday after the recovery of 1,175 patients in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, the death of four more patients in the last 24 hours has taken the death toll to 1256. Another 53 patients from the district have been tested positive for COVID-19 at a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 41,809 of which 38,477 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 2076 on Sunday of which 75 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while some 2001 confirmed patients were in home isolation.