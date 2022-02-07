Rawalpindi: Nasreen Akhtar, 42 has been missing since January 24, 2021 from Baraf Khana Chowk, Misriyal Road, says a press release.
She is mentally unstable. She was wearing black shalwar kameez, shawl and shoes. Anyone who has knowledge about her whereabouts can contact the family at 03005521946, 03111518772 and 03142727482.
Islamabad :Pakistan National Rose Society organised a meeting of new office-bearers and executives in...
Islamabad : The population of Afghan Urial has increased up to 493 in Pakistan showing a little bit of improvement due...
Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed the authorities concerned to provide more...
Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr. Faiza Kanwal has said that despite financial...
Islamabad : Minorities Alliance Pakistan has urged the government to provide protection to the lives and properties...
Islamabad : Besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe and...
Comments