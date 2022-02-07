Rawalpindi: Nasreen Akhtar, 42 has been missing since January 24, 2021 from Baraf Khana Chowk, Misriyal Road, says a press release.

She is mentally unstable. She was wearing black shalwar kameez, shawl and shoes. Anyone who has knowledge about her whereabouts can contact the family at 03005521946, 03111518772 and 03142727482.