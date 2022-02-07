Gang of mobile snatchers busted

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and Rs33,000 and weapons used in the crime, the police spokesman said.

The ringleader of the gang and his accomplices have been identified as Aizaz, Imran, Wahab, and Niaz.

SP Pothohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated the performance of Naseerabad Police adding that those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.

He made it clear that it is the prime responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in anti-social elements.