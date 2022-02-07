5,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

Rawalpindi: Police on Sunday have confiscated 5,000 kites and 80 strings and arrested 32 kite-flyers and kite-sellers during the crackdown.

According to the police spokesman, Pirwadhai police recovered 450 kites and 09 strings from 03 accused Rizwan, Mustaqam, and Waqar Ali.

Similarly, Waris Khan Police recovered 05 kites and strings from Jawad.

Bani police recovered 144 kites and 05 strings from 05 accused Zunash, Hamza, Noman, Muhammad Wasi, and Waqar Ahmed.

While, Sadiqabad police recovered 1450 kites and 12 strings from 12 accused including Bibi, Rizwan, Sarfraz, Majid, Faizan, Raheel, Abdul Waheed, Zeeshan, Sikandar, Hamza Ghalib, Zaki, and Haris.

Westridge police recovered 50 kites and 03 strings from Adil and Naseera Abad police recovered 60 kites and 40 strings from 02 accused Asghar Ali and Kamran Ali.

R.A Bazar police confiscated 800 kites from Basharat Ahmed and Race Course police recovered 100 kites and 02 strings from Atiq while Airport police got 19 kites from Tayyab Nazir.

Meanwhile, Police have confiscated more than 60,000 kites and more than 1,300 strings and arrested 300 kite sellers and kite flyers during the crackdown this year.