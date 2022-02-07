Arms, ammunition recovered

Islamabad: The federal capital police have seized arms and ammunition from a Vego vehicle during general checking near Lake View Park falling in the jurisdiction of Secretariat Police Station and arrested the riders and shifted them to Secretariat police station with the vehicle and seized arms and ammunition. The Secretariat police have taken up the case and started an investigation.
