Monday February 07, 2022
Smeed replaces Lawrence in Gladiators squad

February 07, 2022

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have decided to induct Will Smeed who was initially a partial replacement for James Vince.

Smeed has now replaced Dan Lawrence for the rest of the tournament, the franchise said on Sunday. Gladiators will face Lahore Qalandars in their fifth round game on Monday (today).

