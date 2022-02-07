 
Monday February 07, 2022
US-born Chinese skater savaged online after Olympics blunder

By AFP
February 07, 2022

BEIJING: China appeared Sunday to censor an outpouring of social media vitriol against a naturalised US-born figure skater who took a tumble at the Beijing Games and nearly cost the hosts dear.

The 19-year-old Beverly Zhu, who was born and raised in the United States but now competes for China under the name Zhu Yi, came last in the women’s singles short programme in the team event.

