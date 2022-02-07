 
close
Monday February 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pereiro brace stuns Atalanta to pull Cagliari out of drop zone

By AFP
February 07, 2022

MILAN: Gaston Pereiro pulled Cagliari out of the Serie A relegation zone on Sunday with a brace of goals that secured a shock 2-1 win at 10-man Atalanta.

Uruguay international Pereiro earned Walter Mazzarri’s side their third win in five league matches to move them up to 17th, two points ahead of Venezia.

Comments