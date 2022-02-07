‘It’s all love’ at Beijing Olympics between Chinese, US curlers

BEIJING: A Chinese curling duo’s unexpected gift to their victorious USA opponents at the Beijing Winter Olympics brought a temporary thaw to the chilly atmosphere between the two world powers.
Curlers Ling Zhi and Fan Suyuan presented a set of commemorative pins to Christopher Plys and Vicky Persinger after the Americans prevailed 7-5 in their mixed doubles round-robin encounter on Saturday.
“These will be on my desk for a very, very long time,” Plys said of the pins, which he called “just beautiful, something super unique”.
