FG Polo claim Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup

LAHORE: FG Polo Team clinched the historic Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup by defeating Remounts by a close margin of 8-6 in the main final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Sunday.

Argentina’s Julio Novillo Astrada stole the show as he did magic with mallet and pony and smashed six goals out of eight for FG Polo. The remaining two were converted by Ramiro Zavaletta and Mian Abbas Mukhtar.

Simon Prado contributed four goals for Remounts while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Imran Shahid converted one goal apiece.

Remounts started the main final by converting a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0 lead but FG Polo then showed their class and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn 2-1 lead.

The second chukker was dominated by FG Polo as they converted three goals against one by Remounts to enhance their lead to 5-2.

Remounts changed their game plan and started playing aggressively which helped them convert two goals against one by FG Polo to reduce the margin to 4-6.

The action-packed fourth and last chukker saw both the sides matching fire with fire and managed to convert two goals each. Thus FG Polo Team emerged as the title winners.

In the subsidiary final, Team Olympia edged past DS Polo/Rizvi’s by a narrow margin of 8-6½. From team Olympia, Juan Maria Ruiz Tito thrashed three goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a brace each.

From DS Polo/Rizvi’s, who had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Aun Rizvi hammered a hat-trick and Hissam Ali Hyder struck one.