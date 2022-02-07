‘Run of my life’ brings historic NZ Winter Olympic gold

ZHANGJIAKOU, China: Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott produced the “best run of my life” to win New Zealand’s first Winter Olympics gold medal ever at the Beijing Games on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, clad in all black, came from behind to snatch the women’s snowboard slopestyle title with an incredible final run, the last of the competition.

She landed a gargantuan backside double 1080 trick on her final jump to earn a score of 92.88, overtaking American Julia Marino for the lead.

Sadowski Synnott raised her arms in celebration before being mobbed by Marino and Australian bronze-medallist Tess Coady, as her team-mates waved New Zealand and silver fern flags nearby.

“Honestly it’s absolute disbelief but it probably means more to me to win New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold,” said Sadowski Synnott, who was born in Sydney but moved to New Zealand aged six.

“It makes me super proud to be a Kiwi.”

New Zealand had previously won one silver and two bronze medals at the Winter Olympics — including a third-place finish for Sadowski Synnott in the Big Air competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

“It’s New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medal and I hope that I made them proud and that they’ll celebrate for me,” she said.