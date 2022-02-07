KP lift National Under-13 Cup

KARACHI: KP followed in the footsteps of their senior men’s teams when they annexed the National Under-13 Cup title by defeating Southern Punjab by two wickets at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Sunday.

The winners received a cheque of Rs350,000 for their achievement while Southern Punjab were handed over a purse of Rs250,000.

This was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s fifth title in 12 months. Last year and as part of the 2020-21 season, they won the Pakistan Cup and in the 2021-22 season, they clinched National T20, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and National U19 Cup trophies.

Southern Punjab, batting first after winning the toss, scored 147 in 30 overs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slipped to 92 for seven before recovering to overhaul the target in 27.5 overs with two wickets to spare.

Nafees Akhtar scored 44 not out and put on 49 valuable runs with Naveed Arbab (26) to take his side home. Nafees faced 57 balls and hit five fours.

Southern Punjab opener Mohammad Umar scored 56 from 76 balls with seven fours to lift his side to 147. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulkfal Zain took three wickets for 13 runs, while Naveed and Nafees took two wickets apiece.

Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Umar (198 runs) was adjudged the best batter, Junaid Khan won the best bowler’s prize for his 13 wickets and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Zinul Abideen was declared the best wicketkeeper. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akbar Ali was declared the player of the tournament for scoring 208 runs and taking 11 wickets.

On Monday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will have an opportunity to add another trophy to their cabinet when their Whites take on Southern Punjab Blues in the National U16 final at the Multan Cricket Stadium.