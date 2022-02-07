Shabbir takes big CAS Open lead with round of 64

KARACHI: Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal on Sunday fired a stunning round of eight-under par 64 to catapult himself to within striking distance of winning the Chief of Air Staff Open Golf Championship here at the Airmen Golf Club.

Shabbir, who recently won the Sindh Open and Pakistan Open, is all set to complete a hat-trick of titles this season as his 64 gave him a huge eight stroke lead going into the final round of the Rs10.5 million championship.

“It all went well for me today,” said Shabbir, who now has a 54-hole aggregate of 204 (-12) and looks set to defend the lucrative title on Monday.

“I was hitting the ball well and was comfortably finding the fairways and my greens in regulation were good. Putting too went well. I’m really pleased with my performance,” he said.

Lahore’s Ahmed Baig, who was expected to offer a tough fight to Shabbir, was unable to rise to the occasion, carding 71 in the third round to slip to third place with an aggregate of 213 (-3), nine shots behind the leader.

Ansar Mehmood climbed up to the second position on the leaderboard with 69 which gave him an aggregate of 212 (-4). He is followed by Muhammad Shehzad (215) and the quartet of Muhammad Zubair, Matloob Ahmed, Usman Ali and Rehmantullah at 216.

Meanwhile, in the amateurs category, Omar Khalid secured his second consecutive title by winning the CAS amateurs trophy by a convincing margin of five strokes. After 73 and 73 in the first two rounds, Omar missed a series of short putts to finish with 76 in the third and final round but still managed to beat second-placed Omar Shikoh Khan by five strokes. Omar Khalid finished with an aggregate of 222. In joint third place were Lahore’s Salman Jahangir and Yashal Shah at 228 followed by Saim Shazli (229) and Damil Ataullah (234).

Omar, an A levels student at Karachi’s Nixor College, also won the best amateur title at last week’s Pakistan Open in his very first appearance in what is the country’s premier professional tournament. He now has four titles in five recent appearances including the Sindh Governors Cup and Faldo Series Pakistan.