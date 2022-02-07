India win U19 World Cup

ISLAMABAD: India edged out England by four wickets to win their fifth ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

The two unbeaten sides met at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda as England went in search of only their second title, but it was India who extended their record of most tournament wins.

Raj Bawa took 5-31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope. England finally set 190 runs winning target for India which chased down the total for the loss of six wickets.

Following the early loss of wickets, James Rew then put his hand up to be England’s potential saviour, staying put as wickets fell around him, none of the Young Lions middle order able to add more than ten to the total as they slipped to 91 for seven.

It was left to James Sales to work with Rew to put on England’s highest stand of their innings, adding 93 runs to the total before Rew cruelly missed out on his century.

India’s chase of their modest target got off to the worst possible start as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was caught behind for a second-ball duck, with the right-hander unable to move past Prest to the third-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Shaik Rasheed and Dhull looked to repeat their 204-run partnership they put on against Australia in the semi-final, as Rasheed brought up his fifty from 83 balls.

However, Sales and Rew combined again this time to dismiss the right-hander with the very next delivery.

England detected a chink in the Indian armour, and in Sales’ next over Dhull was caught by George Bell who wheeled away in celebration knowing two new batters were at the crease.

However, Nishant Sandhu and Bawa, who has the highest individual score of the tournament with 162 not out, moved India to 164 before Bawa became the fifth wicket to fall.

And something special did arrive, Rehan Ahmed sticking out a hand to stop a near-certain maximum and dismiss Tambe to leave India on 176 for six.

Dinesh Bana was in the mood to get the trophy in his hands as early as possible smashing a six off his toes to bring the scores level.