Two Pak juniors in World Cup team

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistanis Haseebullah Khan (WK) and Awais Ali have earned their names on the Most Valuable Team of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Indian victorious captain Yash Dhull was chosen to skipper a line-up of future stars.

Overall, eight nations are represented in the 12-strong lineup as champions India lead the way with three players included.

The pace is provided by the likes of Josh Boyden, Awais Ali, and Ripon Mondol with all-rounders Tom Prest and Dunith Wellalage the spin options alongside Vicky Ostwal.

South Africa’s Dewald Brevis was announced as the Player of the Tournament for the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup 2022 in the West Indies for his record-breaking run haul.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel including commentators Samuel Badree, Natalie Germanos, ICC Match Referee Graeme Labrooy and journalist Sandipan Banerjee.

The team of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (in batting order) is: 1. Haseebullah Khan (WK, Pakistan); 2. Teague Wyllie (Australia); 3. Dewald Brevis (South Africa); 4. Yash Dhull (Captain, India); 5. Tom Prest (England); 6. Dunith Wellalage (Sri Lanka); 7. Raj Bawa (India); 8. Vicky Ostwal (India); 9. Ripon Mondol (Bangladesh); 10. Awais Ali (Pakistan); 11. Josh Boyden (England); 12. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan).