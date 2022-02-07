POA once again comes to Olympics-bound squad’s rescue

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) once again came to rescue the national contingent for Winter Olympics as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has failed to make traveling arrangements for the four-member squad to Beijing (China).

Well-placed sources have told ‘The News’ that despite many assurances to the Winter Olympic Committee that tickets for the visiting squad will be arranged in time, the PSB left the members high and dry, leaving it to the POA to make the necessary traveling arrangements for the participants. The PSB almost repeated the same mistake which was made for the Summer Olympics held in Tokyo eight months back.

“Yes, the POA arranged four-member squad’s tickets to Beijing for the Winter Olympics. Since I am the secretary of the National Olympic Committee, it is pertinent for me to follow all the guidelines set forth by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Our prime responsibility is to ensure the Pakistan contingent’s timely participation in all the events being organised under IOC Charter. Since we have bitter experience in the past, we never leave anything to any other department and make all necessary traveling arrangements well in time. Here again, we paid for the tickets of all the participants representing Pakistan in the Winter Olympics.

The POA has made the arrangements well in time to avoid any last-minute complications. We even have made all the arrangements for Mia Nuria who had directly qualified for the Olympics but she stayed away for the reasons unknown.

Nuria lives in Switzerland and earlier had expressed her willingness to represent Pakistan in the Games,” POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, when contacted, said.

He added that traveling had never been as difficult as it is today. Hardly any airlines fly directly to Beijing.

“It is the POA’s major responsibility to ensure contingent’s participation and that is why we have to make all the necessary arrangements in time.”

The sources added that despite efforts the PSB could not arrange four-member contingent’s flight and tickets.

“We made efforts to buy tickets for the contingent but failed as our traveling agents could not get the seats. Due to PEPRA rules, we cannot go beyond the selected traveling agents,” PSB Director General Lt Col (r) Asif Zaman said in his recent chat with ‘The News’ but assured that the reimbursement would be arranged.

It is pertinent to mention here that the same wordings were used by the DG PSB when the POA arranged for a 19-member Pakistan contingent to the Tokyo Summer Olympics in July 2021 that the reimbursement would be arranged. Eight months down the line, not a single penny was reimbursed to the POA which arranged for tickets at that time also.

“We have not been paid back the Tokyo Olympics ticketing amount as yet,” the POA secretary said.

Apart from the chef de mission, the Pakistan contingent includes Mohammad Karim (athlete), one Covid-19 official, and one contingent official/manager as per the IOC requirements.