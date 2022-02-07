India beat WI by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI

AHMEDABAD, India: Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar set up India’s comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies for the hosts’ landmark 1,000th One-day International here on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma took to the field as India’s new full-time ODI captain and his decision to bowl was vindicated by the two spinners as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 176.
The skipper’s top-scoring 60 then helped India romp home in just 28 overs on the day they became the first team to pass the 1,000 ODI milestone. They lead the three-match series 1-0.
“I don’t believe in a perfect game. We want to keep getting better as a team and all in all it was a great effort from everyone,” Rohit, who took over as white-ball captain from Virat Kohli, said after the win.
“Honestly, I don’t think we need to change a whole lot. All I will ask of the players is to challenge yourself and be innovative.”
Rohit said his team took advantage of the toss but wants to take the flip of the coin away from the equation at a venue that witnesses dew in the evening.
The West Indies had slipped to 79-7 before Jason Holder hit 57 to salvage some dignity for the visitors.
Leg-spinner Chahal returned figures of 4-49 — including the key wicket of skipper Kieron Pollard for nought — to rattle the West Indies batters.
Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck first in the third over to send back Shai Hope as an incoming delivery got the wicketkeeper-batsman’s inside edge on to the stumps.
India introduced spin in the eighth over and off-spinner Sundar soon made it count, dispatching Brandon King for 13.
Chahal broke the West Indies’ back with successive strikes but Holder avoided the hat-trick.
Holder put on 78 runs with Fabien Allen, who made 29, to offer some resistance against India’s onslaught.
Score Board
India won the toss
West Indies Innings
Hope† b Siraj 8
King c Yadav b Sundar 13
Bravo lbw b Sundar 18
Brooks c †Pant b Chahal 12
Pooran lbw b Chahal 18
Pollard(c) b Chahal 0
Holder c †Pant b Krishna 57
Hosein c †Pant b Krishna 0
Allen c & b Sundar 29
Joseph c Yadav b Chahal 13
Roach not out 0
Extras: (lb 4, w 4) 8
Total: (43.5 Ov, RR: 4.01) 176
Fall: 1-13, 2.4 ov 2-44, 11.2 ov 3-45, 11.6 ov 4-71, 19.3 ov 5-71, 19.4 ov 6-78, 21.5 ov 7-79, 22.5 ov 8-157, 37.6 ov 9-167, 40.4 ov 10-176, 43.5 ov
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-26-1 Prasidh Krishna 10-0-29-2 Washington Sundar 9-1-30-3 Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 9.5-0-49-4
India Innings (Target: 177 runs)
Rohit (c) lbw b Joseph 60
Kishan c Allen b Hosein 28
Kohli c Roach b Joseph 8
Pant† run out (Joseph) 11
Yadav not out 34
Hooda not out 26
Extras: (b 1, lb 2, w 8) 11
Total: (28 Ov, RR: 6.35) 178/4
Did not bat: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Fall: 1-84, 13.1 ov 2-93, 13.5 ov 3-115, 16.4 ov 4-116, 17.3 ov
Bowling: Kemar Roach 5-0-41-0 Jason Holder 5-0-29-0 Alzarri Joseph 7-0-45-2 Akeal Hosein 9-0-46-1 Fabian Allen 2-0-14-0
Result: India won by 6 wickets (with 132 balls remaining)
Man of the match: Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
ODI Debut: Deepak Hooda (IND)
Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon
KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators have decided to induct Will Smeed who was initially a partial replacement for James...
BEIJING: China appeared Sunday to censor an outpouring of social media vitriol against a naturalised US-born figure...
MILAN: Gaston Pereiro pulled Cagliari out of the Serie A relegation zone on Sunday with a brace of goals that secured...
BEIJING: A Chinese curling duo’s unexpected gift to their victorious USA opponents at the Beijing Winter Olympics...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 34 foreigners and 17 locals will be seen in action in the first leg of ITF International Juniors...
LAHORE: FG Polo Team clinched the historic Hamadan Aibak Polo Cup by defeating Remounts by a close margin of 8-6 in...
Comments