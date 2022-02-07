India beat WI by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI

AHMEDABAD, India: Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar set up India’s comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies for the hosts’ landmark 1,000th One-day International here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma took to the field as India’s new full-time ODI captain and his decision to bowl was vindicated by the two spinners as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 176.

The skipper’s top-scoring 60 then helped India romp home in just 28 overs on the day they became the first team to pass the 1,000 ODI milestone. They lead the three-match series 1-0.

“I don’t believe in a perfect game. We want to keep getting better as a team and all in all it was a great effort from everyone,” Rohit, who took over as white-ball captain from Virat Kohli, said after the win.

“Honestly, I don’t think we need to change a whole lot. All I will ask of the players is to challenge yourself and be innovative.”

Rohit said his team took advantage of the toss but wants to take the flip of the coin away from the equation at a venue that witnesses dew in the evening.

The West Indies had slipped to 79-7 before Jason Holder hit 57 to salvage some dignity for the visitors.

Leg-spinner Chahal returned figures of 4-49 — including the key wicket of skipper Kieron Pollard for nought — to rattle the West Indies batters.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck first in the third over to send back Shai Hope as an incoming delivery got the wicketkeeper-batsman’s inside edge on to the stumps.

India introduced spin in the eighth over and off-spinner Sundar soon made it count, dispatching Brandon King for 13.

Chahal broke the West Indies’ back with successive strikes but Holder avoided the hat-trick.

Holder put on 78 runs with Fabien Allen, who made 29, to offer some resistance against India’s onslaught.

Score Board

India won the toss

West Indies Innings

Hope† b Siraj 8

King c Yadav b Sundar 13

Bravo lbw b Sundar 18

Brooks c †Pant b Chahal 12

Pooran lbw b Chahal 18

Pollard(c) b Chahal 0

Holder c †Pant b Krishna 57

Hosein c †Pant b Krishna 0

Allen c & b Sundar 29

Joseph c Yadav b Chahal 13

Roach not out 0

Extras: (lb 4, w 4) 8

Total: (43.5 Ov, RR: 4.01) 176

Fall: 1-13, 2.4 ov 2-44, 11.2 ov 3-45, 11.6 ov 4-71, 19.3 ov 5-71, 19.4 ov 6-78, 21.5 ov 7-79, 22.5 ov 8-157, 37.6 ov 9-167, 40.4 ov 10-176, 43.5 ov

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-26-1 Prasidh Krishna 10-0-29-2 Washington Sundar 9-1-30-3 Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 9.5-0-49-4

India Innings (Target: 177 runs)

Rohit (c) lbw b Joseph 60

Kishan c Allen b Hosein 28

Kohli c Roach b Joseph 8

Pant† run out (Joseph) 11

Yadav not out 34

Hooda not out 26

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, w 8) 11

Total: (28 Ov, RR: 6.35) 178/4

Did not bat: Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Fall: 1-84, 13.1 ov 2-93, 13.5 ov 3-115, 16.4 ov 4-116, 17.3 ov

Bowling: Kemar Roach 5-0-41-0 Jason Holder 5-0-29-0 Alzarri Joseph 7-0-45-2 Akeal Hosein 9-0-46-1 Fabian Allen 2-0-14-0

Result: India won by 6 wickets (with 132 balls remaining)

Man of the match: Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

ODI Debut: Deepak Hooda (IND)

Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon