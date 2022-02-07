Gladiators’ Roy likely to play against Qalandars today

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will get Jason Roy boost ahead of their crucial game against Lahore Qalandars in their HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Monday (today).

The match starts at 7:30pm.

The 31-year-old South Africa-born English Test cricketer has completed his quarantine and on Sunday attended his first practice session with Gladiators. Gladiators’ spokesman said on Sunday that Roy would be available for selection for their team’s Monday game against Qalandars.

Roy last played a T20I against West Indies on January 30, 2022, at Bridgetown. If included, Roy is expected to open the innings with Ahsan Ali, who is in terrific form, having struck three fifties in the event.

Quetta used James Vince in their last show against Islamabad United but he did not click, falling without scoring. But these two English batsmen are very dangerous and can play useful roles in Quetta’s cause on Monday against Lahore.

However, in the middle order Iftikhar Ahmed and skipper Sarfaraz will need to raise their game.

Ben Duckett also looks in good touch.

Mohammad Hasnain’s suspension has dented Quetta’s bowling combination. Sohail Tanvir will have to lead the bowling pack which also carries Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz and Shahid Afridi.

Afridi remained very expensive in Quetta’s game against United which they lost by 43 runs, conceding 67 runs in four overs — the most expensive in the PSL history.

Quetta have made several lapses in fielding and they will need to minimise the mistakes in that area. Quetta have so far played four matches, having won just one.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars look in good form, having won three matches out of four they have played so far.