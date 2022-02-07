Enough people

One of the most pressing problems faced by developing countries like Pakistan is the unchecked increase in population. In 2016, the head demographer of Jhpiego, a non-profit health organisation affiliated with The Johns Hopkins University, claimed that Pakistan’s population was growing at a rate of 1.3 percent and would increase to 245 million by 2030. Given the high rate of poverty in the country, feeding, housing and educating such a large number of people will be next to impossible. Such a rampant increase will prove disastrous for the country’s economy and will only add to people’s miseries. The government should take serious note of the problem and create awareness among people about this issue.
Syed Shahrose Sohail
Rawalpindi
This refers to article ‘A phenomenal rise’ by Muhammad Zubair . The writer has traced the political history of...
Every year on February 5, we observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to protest against Indian atrocities in Indian...
Fata, which is now merged with Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa has seen the some of the worst terrorism, deprivation, and...
With the sudden increase in terrorist attacks across the country, especially against the police and the FC, one can...
The country’s first-ever National Security Policy puts economic security at the forefront of national security....
Every year on December 9, Pakistan’s Navy celebrates ‘Hangor Day’ to pay homage to the brave veterans of the...
Comments