Enough people

One of the most pressing problems faced by developing countries like Pakistan is the unchecked increase in population. In 2016, the head demographer of Jhpiego, a non-profit health organisation affiliated with The Johns Hopkins University, claimed that Pakistan’s population was growing at a rate of 1.3 percent and would increase to 245 million by 2030. Given the high rate of poverty in the country, feeding, housing and educating such a large number of people will be next to impossible. Such a rampant increase will prove disastrous for the country’s economy and will only add to people’s miseries. The government should take serious note of the problem and create awareness among people about this issue.

Syed Shahrose Sohail

Rawalpindi