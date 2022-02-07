This refers to article ‘A phenomenal rise’ by Muhammad Zubair (February 4). The writer has traced the political history of Nawaz Sharif who has been the prime minister three times, chief minister twice, a leader of opposition and the finance minister of Punjab in his career that has spanned over 40 years. It is true that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif deserves credit for trying ease tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, one cannot forget the judgement that led to Nawaz Sharif’s ouster. If he loves Pakistan so much, he should be honest with the country’s people.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi