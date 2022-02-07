Fighting in Fata

Fata, which is now merged with Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa has seen the some of the worst terrorism, deprivation, and subjugation over the last few decades. People have lost their loved ones, homes and businesses during the years that terrorists took hold of the region and in the military operations that followed. America’s ‘war on terror’ was nothing short of a nightmare for residents of Fata.

After all that, residents now face another problem in the shape of land disputes. Even though reforms were initiated, this issue is yet to be resolved. These land disputes have already taken many lives in Kurram and Waziristan and are likely to become more deadly in the future. What should people do? They attend hearings and sessions to resolve their disputes regularly – but to no avail. The administration seems completely clueless and appears not to know how to resolve people’s disputes. The people of FATA want an independent land commission to resolve these fight once and for all.

Anas Tariq

Kurram