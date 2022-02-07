A song for the ages

The nightingale sings no more. And a deafening hush has fallen across the vastness of the Subcontinent and far beyond. From romance to heartbreak, from celebration to longing, Lata Mangeshkar’s music provided the soundtrack to millions of lives spanning more than seven decades and several generations. On Sunday, that magical voice was silenced forever. The musical icon passed away at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 92. She had been admitted to the hospital in January after contracting Covid and was placed on a ventilator after her condition became critical.

While Lata was venerated in India, her voice touched millions around the world including in Pakistan, where generations have grown up listening to her beautiful songs. During her lifetime, she recorded over 30,000 songs in 36 different languages. Her voice was remarkably soulful, pure and melodious and she possessed the ability to effortlessly move from the somber and tragic to the lively and upbeat. This was reflected in the astonishingly versatile range of playback music she recorded over the years for a variety of composers from Madan Mohan, SD Burman, Naushad, Khayyam, R D Burman, A R Rehman and many others. There was no style or genre she was unable to make her own – from the semi-classical to the modern. In fact, there is not an Indian actress who has not performed to Lata's songs. And Lata’s unique talent was to make her voice seem like their own on screen.

Lata emerged on the music scene in the 40s, her career receiving an early boost when our own Madame Noor Jahan left India for Pakistan after Partition. The two stars remained the closest of friends till the end of their lives. Fittingly, the Indian government gave Lata Mangeshkar a state funeral on Sunday, and her death will undoubtedly be mourned in households across the world. There are and have been very few artists such as Lata; and the vacuum left behind will be extremely difficult to fill. There are far too many immortal melodies she has left behind to be singled out here. But one of her songs, written by Gulzar, stands out as the epitaph to a long and remarkable career:

Naam gum jaega

Chehra ye badal jaega

Meri awaaz hi pehchaan hai

Gar yaad rahe