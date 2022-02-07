SHO dies of cardiac arrest

LAHORE:Punjab police registered 1,319 cases and arrested 1,341 people on charges of doing wheelie, aerial firing and...
Islamabad:The campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police launched to check lane violation is in full swing and Issued 7,660...
LAHORE:Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine has said various organisations, including Interfaith Youth...
LAHORE:City Traffic police issued traffic advisory plan for PSL matches. A total of 11 DSPs and 90 inspectors will...
LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 138 outlets of unqualified health practitioners during the last two...
Islamabad:Besides Pakistan and both sides of Kashmir, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the globe and ranked...
