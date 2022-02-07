Edibles prices stay high for 2nd consecutive week

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of vegetables and fruits persisted for second consecutive week, exposing government’s claim that inflation has declined and prices of daily use items have been checked.

The authority concerned was unable to implement official prices, which has further increased the miseries of consumers. Sellers refuse to sell their commodities at official rates. The price of chicken, live bird, was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs198 per kg, while it was sold at Rs210 to 250 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs10 per kg, at Rs287 per kg, and sold Rs300 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, B-Grade at Rs24 to 26 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, potato white unchanged at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, B-grade at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 35 per kg, and C-grade at Rs18 to 20 per kg, sold at sold at Rs25 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further gained by Rs65 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, and C-grade at Rs115 to 120 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs335 to 345 per kg, sold at Rs380 to 400 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 215 kg sold at Rs300 per kg, and Ginger Thai fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 kg.

Biter gourd further increased by Rs43 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 208 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Spinach farm was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 and spinach local unchanged at Rs32 to 34 per, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Zucchini long was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, Zucchini farm unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Pumpkin was further gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs140 to 160 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Turnip was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs67 to 195 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150 to 180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was further increased by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs90 to 93 to per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 350 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs430 to 440 per kg, sold at Rs700 to 800 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs295 to 305 kg, sold at Rs450 to 500 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Musami A grade was reduced by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs150 per dozen, B-grade at Rs75 to 78 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 130 per dozen.

Citrus fruit special was gained by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per dozen, sold at Rs240 to 260 per dozen, A-grade 115 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs60 to 62 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen. Malta was fixed at Rs75 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs140 to 200 per dozen.