12 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 12 patients died from coronavirus while 1,196 new cases were reported on Sunday.According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 488,649. The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases was reported in Lahore with 623 patients. The Punjab health department conducted 9,675,275 tests for COVID-19 so far while 457,843 patients recovered in the province.The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection.