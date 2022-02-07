Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Weather remained partly cloudy with cold and dry conditions in City while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
Met officials said a shallow westerly wave was present over upper areas. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, light rain with snow over hills was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas while dense fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night/ morning
Rain was recorded at Parachinar, Malam Jabba, Dir and Kalam while snowfall was recorded at Kalam. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Astore where mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore, it was 6°C and maximum was 15°C.
