PPP habitual looter of national resources: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders had been in the habit of looting the national resources.

While reacting to the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Nasirabad, he severely criticised the PPP chairman saying he (Bilawal) was delivering most irresponsible speeches and hoodwinking the innocent people.

The SACM said that it did not behoove the PPP leaders to talk about people’s welfare as they had pushed the people of Sindh to the brink of devastation and the worst socioeconomic conditions.

Hasaan Khawar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking all possible steps for betterment of Balochistan. He said that the government was taking unprecedented measures for welfare and prosperity of the people across the country by launching revolutionary initiatives like Sehat Card, Ehsaas Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, etc. He said that the PPP had confined itself to interior Sindh due to its anti-people policies and hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, talking to the media at the “International Sufism Conference” held at Data Darbar here Sunday, Hasaan Khawar said that it is the need of the hour that all political forces must set aside their personal interests and unite to solve problems of the people. He said that the role of the opposition was to help strengthen democracy but opposition parties had blatantly ignored this principle and kept busy in political point scoring.

The SACM said that growing violence at national and international levels could only be discouraged by the spread of ideology of Sufi saints. Sufis lit candle of love and devotion everywhere, he maintained. To a question, Hasaan Khawar said that the opposition wanted to keep its politics alive by holding a long march.