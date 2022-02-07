Robber killed in police encounter

LAHORE:A robber was killed while his two accomplices escaped during an encounter with police on Sundar Road in Raiwind area here on Sunday.

The robbers were on their way back after looting people in Manga Mandi area when they spotted the police on Sundar Road and opened firing. Police retaliated in the same fashion. However, a robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Two held: Police arrested two people for gang raping a girl in a hotel in the Gulberg area a week ago. The accused were identified as Ramzan and Waleed while their third accomplice was at large. The accused lured the girl with a job offer and asked her to come to a hotel room on January 31 where they gang raped her.

kidnappers: Nawab Town police arrested three persons for kidnapping two friends under the guise of FIA officials.

SHO Nawab Town Qamar Abbas said that the accused kidnapped Haris when he came to Lahore from Chiniot and his friend Zohaib of Faisalabad from Nawab Town area and demanded a ransom of Rs10 million. The accused took the victims to a lawyer's chambers behind the Bar Council and held them hostage. The abductees' vehicle was found parked near the Bar Council. Police arrested three kidnappers and recovered weapons from their possession.

found dead: Two addicts were found dead in two different parts of the area here Sunday. A 25-year-old youth was found dead near a bridge in the Naseerabad area. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who died of drugs overdose. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was found dead near Harbanspura Lal Bridge. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of cold weather. Bodies were shifted to the morgue.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner of Camp Jail expired in hospital on Sunday, two days after his condition went critical. The victim identified as Jumma Khan hailed from Mianwali. He was imprisoned in Camp Jail in a murder case registered against him in 2013. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Truck gets stuck: A truck got stuck under Gulzar Underpass on Sunday, unleashing traffic chaos for cars and two-wheelers. The traffic police however diverted traffic to prevent traffic jams. After rigorous attempts for two hours, the truck was removed. The truck loaded with potatoes got stuck due to irresponsible driving.

harassment: Nishtar Colony police arrested three persons for harassing a 16-year-old girl student in the Nishtar Colony area on Sunday. The accused was identified as Shoaib, Hasnain and Chand. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl's father. The accused used to intercept the girl and pass objectionable comments.

Van rams into pole: Around 70 hens were killed when a loader van dashed into a pole near Shanu Baba roundabout on Sunday. The accident took place due to overspeeding, police said. The driver of the loader van was admitted to hospital with fatal injuries.