CM releases Rs2b for 3,000 patients

LAHORE:Funds of Rs2 billion have been released from Chief Minister’s discretionary grant for approximately 3,000 destitute patients who are suffering from different diseases.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds of Rs313.7 million have so far been released for the treatment of 239 deserving patients of Cochlear Implants.

Funds of Rs620 million from CM’s discretionary grant has been released for the deserving patients of Bone Marrow Transplant. Similarly, financial aid of Rs263.3 million has been provided to the 520 Cancer patients.

Moreover, financial assistance of 10 million has been distributed among the heart patients. A sum of Rs484.1 million has been released for treatment of 539 patients suffering from liver diseases, Rs183.4 million have been given away to 642 patients of kidney diseases, Rs53.8 million for 16 cases of Gaucher disease while grant of Rs90.9 million has so far been released for the 164 cases of destitute patients suffering from various diseases. Grant of Rs58.7 million has been provided to the 16 patients suffering from enzyme diseases, Rs4 million from the CM’s discretionary grant has been released for the seven patients facing hormonal problems.

Furthermore, grant of Rs7.6 million has been released for eight patients suffering from hemophilia, Rs1 million for two cases of leukemia, Rs20 million for 11 Parkinson’s patients, Rs4.7 million for 10 patients of arthritis and grant of Rs123.7 million have been released for the 113 cases of different fatal diseases.

TAKES NOTICE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of rape with a girl in the Gulberg area and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.The chief minister ordered for immediate arrest of the accused. He said that justice would be served to the affected girl at any cost.

Police have nabbed two accused and raids were being conducted to arrest others.The chief minister also took notice of death of a child in the Jhang District due to dog-bite and sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad Division and the RPO Faisalabad.

The chief minister ordered for holding an impartial inquiry into the incident. The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. He promised that justice would be provided to the affected family.

CONDOLENCES: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of mother of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Sania Nishtar.The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Lata Mangeshkar: The chief minister also expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.The CM said that due to death of Lata Mangeshkar an era of music has ended. She had a unique style in playback singing, he added.