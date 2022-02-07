Three climbers die in Greece

Athens: Three climbers missing since Saturday afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the Peloponnese, the Greek fire brigade said, allegedly as a result of an avalanche.

A search and rescue operation had been under way since late Saturday, with the participation of the fire brigade, a helicopter, drones and volunteers. The three climbers, aged 50-55 and considered experienced in ice climbing, according to media reports, set off on Saturday morning to climb near Kalavrita Ski Resort.