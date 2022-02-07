Iraq court suspends Hoshyar Zebari from presidential race

Baghdad: Iraq’s Supreme Court said on Sunday it had temporarily suspended Hoshyar Zebari, a frontrunner for the presidency, on the eve of parliament’s vote on the position, citing years-old corruption charges against him.

The court said it had received a complaint from lawmakers that Zebari’s candidacy was "unconstitutional" because of the graft claims, adding that his suspension was "temporary" while the court considers the case.

Zebari was one of two main contenders for the largely ceremonial post of president, which the 329-member parliament was to vote on on Monday. The other favoured candidate for the presidency is the incumbent Barham Saleh.