Batsirai kills six, displaces tens of thousands in Madagascar

Mahanoro, Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai killed at least six people and displaced nearly 48,000 when it struck Madagascar overnight, the national disaster management agency said on Sunday.
Cyclone Batsirai weakened overnight but not before wreaking havoc in the poor Indian Ocean island nation which is still reeling from a deadly tropical storm earlier this year. The eastern district of Mananjary was lashed with heavy rains and wind before the cyclone made landfall, forcing local residents to weigh down flimsy corrugated iron roofs, an AFP correspondent saw.
Athens: Three climbers missing since Saturday afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the...
Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said Germany was prepared to send extra troops to the Baltic states, ahead of...
Baghdad: Iraq’s Supreme Court said on Sunday it had temporarily suspended Hoshyar Zebari, a frontrunner for the...
Kuwait City: Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit "Death on the Nile" with a cast of...
Athens: Hundreds protested against migrant pushbacks and border violence in Athens on Sunday, after Turkish...
Manila: Philippine election candidates will hit the hustings on Tuesday for the official start of campaigning, with...
Comments