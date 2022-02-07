PLO meets to choose top negotiator

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: The embattled leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organisation held a rare meeting on Sunday to fill key roles that could hint at a favoured successor for 86-year-old Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

The PLO, tasked since its creation in 1964 with leading the struggle against Israel for Palestinian statehood, has faced growing questions over its relevance in recent years and criticism for failing to hold regular elections to fill leadership roles. Sunday’s meeting of the PLO’s 124-member Central Committee -- the first in four years -- was expected to fill several executive committee vacancies, including that held by ex-chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

Highlighting Palestinian frustration with the PLO and Abbas, the organisation’s chairman, Sunday’s meeting was boycotted by several leftist factions and protests demanding his resignation were called in the occupied West Bank and in Gaza, ruled by Hamas Islamists.

Ghassan Khatib, a political scientist at Birzeit University in the West Bank, told AFP that "the very significant questions about the legitimacy" of the PLO have been fuelled by "the lack of elections".

Abbas has been accused of maintaining a tight grip over the PLO, an umbrella group representing various Palestinian factions, and the Palestinian Authority, which has civilian control over parts of the West Bank.