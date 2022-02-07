Vienna talks

Athens: Three climbers missing since Saturday afternoon were found dead on Sunday in Helmos mountain in the...
Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said Germany was prepared to send extra troops to the Baltic states, ahead of...
Baghdad: Iraq’s Supreme Court said on Sunday it had temporarily suspended Hoshyar Zebari, a frontrunner for the...
Kuwait City: Kuwait will ban a new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s whodunnit "Death on the Nile" with a cast of...
Mahanoro, Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai killed at least six people and displaced nearly 48,000 when it struck...
Athens: Hundreds protested against migrant pushbacks and border violence in Athens on Sunday, after Turkish...
Comments