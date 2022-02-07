UN praises ‘positive’ talks with Yemen sides

Dubai: The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for war-torn Yemen said he held constructive talks with government officials and Huthi rebels over dealing with the threat posed by a rusting oil tanker abandoned offshore.

Experts warn of the risk of a major environmental disaster posed by the 45-year-old FSO Safer, which lacks both power and a functioning fire fighting system while volatile gases are thought to be building up inside.

"The risk of imminent catastrophe is very real," stressed the UN’s David Gressly in a statement Saturday. "We need to translate the good will being shown by all interlocutors into action as soon as possible."

But he praised talks he held last week with all sides in the Yemen conflict on a "UN-coordinated proposal to mitigate the threat". "In our very positive discussions, the government officials confirmed that they support the UN-coordinated proposal to shift the million barrels of oil onboard the vessel to another ship," said Gressly.