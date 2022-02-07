Berlin film fest stands up to pandemic, streaming; US expects pathetic scenario amid new wave of virus

Lisbon: Portugal on Sunday announced an easing of its travel restrictions for holders of European Covid-19 certificates by scrapping a requirement to test negative before entering the country.

Travellers with an EU digital health pass or other recognised vaccine passes will be exempt from having to prove a recent negative test result from Monday. The EU Covid certificate proves a traveller is fully vaccinated, has recently tested negative or has recovered from a Covid infection within the past six months.

The move comes after the European Council recommended harmonising the bloc’s travel rules to avoid placing restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from neighbouring EU states with higher infection rates.

Like other EU member states, Portugal has since early December required passengers aged 12 and above to test negative before entering the country regardless of their vaccination status. On Thursday, the government reduced the validity of lateral flow test results from 48 to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the 72nd Berlin film festival opens Thursday, bucking a trend of pandemic on-the-couch streaming with a packed programme of live premieres featuring a stable of European screen legends.

Just as the coronavirus outbreak roars toward its peak in Germany, Berlinale organisers have opted for an 11-day, in-person celebration of new movies and a gala ceremony to award its Golden Bear top prize.

Meantime, the ever-strong coronavirus wave fanned by the Omicron variant is leading to more deaths and infections in the United States with each passing day, plunging the Covid-battered country deeper into the quagmire of the pandemic.

With the deadly pathogen still wreaking havoc on the country, causing hospital burnouts, labor shortages as well as a handful of other social and economic disruptions, US media and health experts have predicted an even more pathetic scenario due to play out in February. —AFP/Xinhua