Another 14 fall prey to Covid in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed 14 more lives lives in Sindh, mostly in Karachi, during the previous 24 hours. In the meantime, 403 patients of the viral disease were under treatment at various hospitals, of whom the condition of 360 was said to be critical with 37 of them shifted onto life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday in his daily report on the pandemic situation in the province. “As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus infection died overnight raising the death toll to 7,905,” the CM said.

He added that another 863 cases of Covid-19 had emerged in Sindh after 10,390 tests were conducted at an 8.3 per cent current positivity rate. Shah explained that so far 7,665,014 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 549,421 cases were diagnosed, of which 91 per cent or 500,454 patients had recovered, including 582 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that the number of active Covid-19 patients in Sindh currently was 41,062. Of them, 40,614 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centres and 403 at different hospitals. According to him, of the 863 new cases, 467 were detected from Karachi.